Mostly sunny this afternoon

Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s across the area and a mix of sun and clouds for our Thursday sunrise.

Through today we’ll have lots of sunshine with a high cooler this afternoon reaching near 80 in many locations.

We’re really sett up for a calm period ahead for the weekend. Temperatures stay in the 80s for afternoon highs and lows will start off in the 60s.

Our next opportunity for rain will come as we move into next week.

