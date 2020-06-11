Advertisement

Number of Tennesseans continuing to draw unemployment decreases

In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill. U.S. businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May, as the economic damage from the historically unrivaled coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month. The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since March.
Published: Jun. 11, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The number of Tennesseans filing to continue drawing unemployment benefits decreased for the fourth consecutive week.

The number of continued claims decreased from 302,260 in the week ending May 30 to 292,234 for the week ending June 6.

Fewer individuals in need of benefits could indicate that Tennesseeans are getting back to work.

East Tennesseeans filed 2,194 new unemployment claims in the past week.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126

21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260

22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234

New claims since March 15: 602,822

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

