OH--Ohio News Digest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Dr. Amy Acton has resigned as Ohio’s health director, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday, capping a contentious few months as the target of frustrations during the coronavirus pandemic that included gun-carrying critics showing up at her home. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 580 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SENATOR RACE COMMENTS

A Republican lawmaker in Ohio questioned on the Senate floor if “the colored population” is contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they do not wash their hands “as well as other groups.” The American Civil Liberties Union called for GOP Sen. Steve Huffman to step down from office Thursday following his comments made during a hearing for a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 515 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-POLICE PROPOSALS

Ohio would create a statewide disciplinary database for violent officers and require psychological testing for all new police under a measure proposed Thursday by House Republicans. The legislation came as the state grapples with the aftermath of civil unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 500 words, photo.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-FUNDRAISING

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party, according to a GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan. He’ll hold another event Saturday at his private golf course in New Jersey. By Brian Slodysko and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,000 words. Photos.

TRUMP-ANALYSIS

WASHINGTON — At a moment of national reckoning over racism in America, President Donald Trump is increasingly becoming a bystander. He wasn’t in the pews of churches in Minneapolis or Houston to memorialize George Floyd, the black man whose death sparked protests across the country. He hasn’t spoken publicly about the ways Floyd’s death during a police arrest has shaken the conscience of millions of Americans of all races. And he’s dismissed the notion of systemic racism in law enforcement, repeatedly putting himself firmly on the side of the police over protesters. By Julie Pace. SENT: 1,200 words. Photos.

WORLD FOOD PRIZE

DES MOINES, Iowa — A soil scientist whose research led to improved food production and a better understanding of how atmospheric carbon can be held in the soil to help combat climate change was named this year’s recipient of the World Food Prize on Thursday. Rattan Lal is a professor of soil science at Ohio State University and founding director of the university’s Carbon Management and Sequestration Center. By David Pitt. SENT: 590 words. Photos.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROCK HALL — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reopening, but fans better practice social distancing by staying at least “two Stratocasters apart” and bring their credit cards, officials announced Thursday. Photo.

— DEADLY PARK SHOOTINGS — For the second time in two days, gunfire claimed another life in a park in a Cincinnati suburb, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was gunned down and two others sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening Wednesday night in Liberty Park, authorities said.

FBN—BROWNS-DIVERSITY

CLEVELAND — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got a surprise when he was hired by the Browns. The team’s new vice president received numerous congratulatory notes from strangers, proud black men like himself. He’s now part of one of the NFL’s most diverse front offices. By Tom Withers. SENT: 565 words.

BBO-BASEBALL DRAFT-DAY 2

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball draft resumes Thursday night with teams selecting players in rounds two through five after the first round was held Wednesday night. Teams will likely focus on players who are potential impact pitchers and hitters but, perhaps more importantly, are likely to sign pro contracts than head to college or return to school. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 700 words. Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STADIUMS-HALLS OF FAME

The Basketball Hall of Fame and other sports museums are rethinking many of their exhibits as they plan to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown. In Canton, Ohio, where the state has given permission for museums to return, the Pro Football Hall of Fame reopened this week after shutting down for almost three months. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 890 words, photos.

