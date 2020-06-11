Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Ohio and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 9:15 AM Ohio state legislators announce plans to unveil legislation to address police reform

Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH

Weblinks: http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Taylor Jach, Ohio House of Representatives, taylor.jach@ohiohouse.gov, 1 614 466 0536

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 10:00 AM Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Patrick Duhaney present FY 21 budget

Location: Urban League of Greater Cincinnati, 3458 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH

Weblinks: http://www.cincinnati-oh.gov, https://twitter.com/cityofcincy

Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith, Office of Major John Cranley, holly.stutzsmith@cincinnati-oh.gov, 1 513 659 9949

All media should arrive for set up at 9:30 am

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 12:00 PM Public Citizen and Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown outline opposition to corporate immunity - Public Citizen and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown discuss their opposition to proposals to grant corporations legal immunity for harms related to coronavirus (COVID-19), arguing that 'immunizing businesses would make workers, consumers and patients less safe and slow the economic recovery'. Public Citizen also release a report claiming that 'many corporations are failing to respond to employee concerns about unsafe workplaces. Other speakers include Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, Research Director Rick Claypool, and Counsel for Civil Justice and Consumer Rights Remington Gregg

Weblinks: http://www.citizen.org, https://twitter.com/public_citizen

Contacts: Angela Bradbery, Public Citizen communications, abradbery@citizen.org, 1 202 588 7741; David Rosen, Public Citizen, drosen@citizen.org, 1 202 588 7742;

CALL: (800) 875-3456, verbal passcode: business immunity telepresser

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 1:00 PM RecoveryOhio Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ohio.gov, https://twitter.com/ohgov

Contacts: Dan Tierney, Office of Ohio Gov. DeWine, 1 614 644 0957

Join Skype Meeting OR Call +1 614-721-2972 and enter Conference ID: 472632983#

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 1:00 PM Dem Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Gwen Moore testify to House Administration subcommittee on coronavirus impacts on elections - Elections Subcommittee hearing on 'The Impact of COVID-19 on Voting Rights and Election Administration: Ensuring Safe and Fair Elections', held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Gwen Moore; Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin; Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke; American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein; NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill; Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill; and Brennan Center for Justice Democracy Program Director of Election Reform Lawrence Norden * Rescheduled from 4 Jun

Weblinks: http://cha.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseAdmnGOP

Contacts: Committee on House Administration Press, 1 202 225 7043

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 2:00 PM 'Women for Trump: Empowerment Call' in Ohio - 'Women for Trump: Empowerment Call' in Ohio with special guests former Miss USA contestant Madison Gesiotto and LeeAnn Johnson, wife of Rep. Bill Johnson, held via conference call

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 - Sunday, Jun. 14 CANCELED: Columbus Arts Festival - CANCELED: Columbus Arts Festival featuring local, national and international artists * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Columbus, OH

Weblinks: https://columbusartsfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/cbusartsfest, #CbusArtsFest

Contacts: Jami Goldstein, Greater Columbus Arts Council, jgoldstein@gcac.org, 1 614 221 8492; Jenica Richards, Columbus Arts Festival, festival@gcac.org;