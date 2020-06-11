One dead after overnight shooting in Perry County

JEFF, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 6/11 at 10:40 a.m. -

The Perry County Coroner’s Office tells us that the man dead in 46-years-old.

He has multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. None of them appear to be self-inflicted.

Original Story:

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Jeff community. It is near the post office.

Not many details are known right now, but we do know at least one man was killed.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell us it happened just before 1 a.m.

Officers from several different departments responded.

Highway 7 was closed for most of the night between Kenmont Road and Ponderosa Drive while police tried to figure out what happened, but the road is now back open.

