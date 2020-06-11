Police: Man fires shots during argument over horse sale, crashes truck into tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an argument over the sale of a horse led to shots being fired.

Police say two men were arguing outside the Thoroughbred Center, on Paris Pike, Thursday morning when one of them pulled out a gun and fired some shots.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The suspected shooter then drove off but crashed his pickup truck into a tree on Johnston Rd. He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear what charges he’ll be facing.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.