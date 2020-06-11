Reese Witherspoon calls on Gov. Lee to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust
Actress and Nashville native Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share her thoughts on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust located in the Tennessee state capitol.
In a tweet addressed to Governor Bill Lee, Witherspoon called the statue a “disgusting symbol of racism” and called for it to be removed.
The Nashville raised actress referenced a Forbes article about the bust in her tweet.
“Is this even a conversation?" Witherspoon tweeted. “A statue that honors a KKK founder?”
A bill that recently aimed to stop the designation of Nathan Bedford Day on July 13 did not pass.
