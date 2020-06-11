Reese Witherspoon calls on Gov. Lee to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Actress and Nashville native Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share her thoughts on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust located in the Tennessee state capitol.

In a tweet addressed to Governor Bill Lee, Witherspoon called the statue a “disgusting symbol of racism” and called for it to be removed.

The Nashville raised actress referenced a Forbes article about the bust in her tweet.

“Is this even a conversation?" Witherspoon tweeted. “A statue that honors a KKK founder?”

Is this even a conversation? ⁦⁦⁦@GovBillLee⁩ ⁩? A statue that honors a KKK founder ? We need to get rid of this disgusting symbol of racism. And every other marker of White supremacy in the state. The Great state of TN deserves better https://t.co/TSkthai2sW — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 11, 2020

A bill that recently aimed to stop the designation of Nathan Bedford Day on July 13 did not pass.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.