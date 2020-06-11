Reopening Tennessee schools could cost $1M per district, state officials says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic could cost districts $1 million. Schwinn made the assertion during a U.S. Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions hearing Wednesday that focused on returning to school.

WMC reported Schwinn said there were three major challenges to reopening schools, health, digital learning and resources.

“One, health and safety of our school communities,” she said, "Two, bridging the digital divide, and three, high quality academics and resources.”

Schwinn told the committee that Tennessee was a national leader on COVID-19 testing and that the department will work on testing efforts with school districts going forward.

“We’ll be able to work closely with Unified Command and our Tennessee National Guard to be able to make that available for staff and students, and then we are also to partner to provide free PPE and thermometers to any school and district who wants them,” said Schwinn.

Lakeland, Bartlett Christian Brothers High School and Millington school districts say they are working with local, state and health experts for a successful reopening.

WMC reported that Shelby County Schools said it expects to receive about $48.6 million through the CARES Act.

Schwinn also explained to senators the amount it can cost some larger districts to reopen.

"For districts that are approximately 3,000 to 4,000 students early estimates, which are consistent with other national organizations is that, it would be anywhere from one to $1.75 million for a district for the year,” said Schwinn.

