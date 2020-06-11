Report: Tennessee among states with most assaults per capita

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report claims Tennessee is among the least safe states in the nation and among a list of states with the most assaults per capita. WalletHub released a new report “2020’s Safest States in America,” and Tennessee ranks near the bottom of the list.

According to the data, Tennessee is the 39th safest state behind Montana and beating South Dakota. The safest state is Maine, while the least safest state is Mississippi.

WalletHub said it used factors such as personal and residential safety, financial safety and road safety data points to develop the report. Read the full report here.

