StateMint pop-up consignment sale returns with safety guidelines in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with safety measures in place.

Safety precautions include more space for shoppers to spread out, marked floors indicating six feet of space, barriers between shoppers and cashiers and team members wearing masks.

“Now, we have moved things to new rooms, and we have clearly designated marks on the floor so that shoppers know what that six-foot distance looks like so they can know how to make sure they’re spreading out and keeping us safe shopping around,” said StateMint Consignment owner, Sarah McAffry.

Shoppers will also need to bring their own shopping bags or wagons to reduce contact. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a face mask, but not required.

“I would love for shoppers to know that we have gone above and beyond to make sure it’s a safe shopping environment, to make sure that we have enough space for everyone to distance, and we will be monitoring the room to make sure it does not get too full, and we have really worked on our checkout procedure to minimize contact there and make sure our stop shoppers will be safe,” said McAffry.

McAffry said inventory at this year’s sale has exceeded expectations.

“I think a lot of people, cleaning out their closets, and we’re ready to you know get rid of some things and refresh. And so our shoppers will really benefit from that,” she said.

The charity pre-sale begins Thursday at 6 p.m. Shoppers are welcome inside with a $5 donation at the door that benefits the Wesley House.

“StateMint started with the goal of making an impact on our community. And so, that is you know happens in many ways with our consigners who benefit from it. Our shoppers we get these incredible deals and we always try to partner with a local nonprofit, who can benefit from this pre-sale. And so that money is going right back into our community to the people who need it most,” said McAffry.

There will be designated hours for immunocompromised shoppers from 9-10 a.m. Saturday before doors open to the public. Doors are open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and prices are half off on Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale returns to Knoxville (Sarah McAffry)

