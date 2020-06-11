Advertisement

Tennesseans’ mental health impacted by COVID-19, according to poll

A new poll suggests Tennesseans showed increased levels of anxiety and depressive disorder following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new poll suggests Tennesseans showed increased levels of anxiety and depressive disorder following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nationwide poll conducted in 2019 found 8.2 percent of adults have symptoms of anxiety and 6.6 percent had symptoms of depressive disorder. The numbers were considerably higher in the Tennessee Poll conducted from April 22-May 1 by the Applied Social Research Lab (ASRL) at East Tennessee State University.

According to the poll, more than half of respondents said they had trouble sleeping in the week prior to the poll. Nearly 54 percent of people said they had felt nervous, anxious or on edge at some point during that week.

One in five respondents to the poll reported they had experienced physical reactions such as sweating, trouble breathing, nausea or pounding heart when thinking about the pandemic. The CDC considers these reactions to be symptomatic of anxiety or depressive disorders when they occur “more than half the days or nearly every day” of the week.

The average respondent had a mental health score of 18.9 out of 24, where a higher score indicated greater mental health. However, many respondents felt their emotions were temporary. More than 44 percent of respondents said they felt hopeful about the future most of the time.

The poll showed mental health varied across demographics. Millennials and Generation Z indicated poorer mental health than the average. While Baby Boomers reported the highest levels of mental health, followed by Generation X.

The employment status of respondents also showed a varied impact on mental health. Individuals who are retired, self-employed or employed full-time had the highest mental health scores. Tennesseans who are stay-at-home parents, employed part-time, disabled or looking for work all had mental health scores below average.

To see the full results of the poll click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur promotes unity with clothing brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Knoxville entrepreneur says his clothing brand promotes unity through positivity.

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit. 336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.

WVLT News

Woman dead after shooting on East Magnolia Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night on East Magnolia Avenue.

WVLT News

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 6 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

WVLT News

600,000 jobless claims filed in Tennessee during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
More than 21,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Tennessee last week, bringing the total number of jobless people who have sought government payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak to 600,000, state officials said Thursday.

WVLT News

5th Tennessee jailer pleads guilty to punching inmate

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former Tennessee corrections officer pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching an inmate and lying about it afterward.

WVLT News

New shelter aims to rescue girls from human trafficking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
An ugly truth is happening right here in East Tennessee even though many choose to ignore it. Children are falling victim to human trafficking at the hands of their own family members.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Lower humidity means pleasant weather for the middle of June.

WVLT News

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton draws hundreds

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter protest has drawn at least 200 people to Clinton Thursday evening.