Tennesseans’ mental health impacted by COVID-19, according to poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new poll suggests Tennesseans showed increased levels of anxiety and depressive disorder following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nationwide poll conducted in 2019 found 8.2 percent of adults have symptoms of anxiety and 6.6 percent had symptoms of depressive disorder. The numbers were considerably higher in the Tennessee Poll conducted from April 22-May 1 by the Applied Social Research Lab (ASRL) at East Tennessee State University.

According to the poll, more than half of respondents said they had trouble sleeping in the week prior to the poll. Nearly 54 percent of people said they had felt nervous, anxious or on edge at some point during that week.

One in five respondents to the poll reported they had experienced physical reactions such as sweating, trouble breathing, nausea or pounding heart when thinking about the pandemic. The CDC considers these reactions to be symptomatic of anxiety or depressive disorders when they occur “more than half the days or nearly every day” of the week.

The average respondent had a mental health score of 18.9 out of 24, where a higher score indicated greater mental health. However, many respondents felt their emotions were temporary. More than 44 percent of respondents said they felt hopeful about the future most of the time.

The poll showed mental health varied across demographics. Millennials and Generation Z indicated poorer mental health than the average. While Baby Boomers reported the highest levels of mental health, followed by Generation X.

The employment status of respondents also showed a varied impact on mental health. Individuals who are retired, self-employed or employed full-time had the highest mental health scores. Tennesseans who are stay-at-home parents, employed part-time, disabled or looking for work all had mental health scores below average.

