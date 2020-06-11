Advertisement

Tennessee football mom talks changing times

Lisa McGee speaks out on the issues
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like any Mom, Lisa McGee has concerns about sending her child off to college. She says, “I’m missing him, but I feel like if he works hard, the ultimate goal will be reached.”

But Lisa has other reasons for concerns these days. There’s the virus that’s changed the way we live, "So when he was at home in California. Seems like we’re a lot more cautious than in Tennessee. The South seems to be an opening up and not really taking it as serious as we were. All the gyms were closed so he had somebody who’s like a brother to him to workout with. He got in Sunday night, he was already getting tested for Covid that Monday morning first thing. “

And then most recently, the racial unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd. As for how UT has handled the situation Lisa says, “Well, in the beginning I just was a little leery because I didn’t see any public statement but then I saw one come out from Fulmer with all the coaches signatures attached, which was reassuring, but it was words, Once I saw Pruitt out there walking the actions made me really respect him on a whole other level.”

We asked Lisa how important it is for her and her son, Vol tight end Jordan Allen, that the staff at the University be proactive in this area of racial injustice. She answered, "It is very important because the majority of the players are black kids and I feel like you can’t just scream for them for three hours to run a ball, I feel like the lives of them need to be representative and understood and to know that he wanted to get out there, despite public criticism, makes me very comfortable and happy.”

As for her message to folks about everything that we’re seeing and experiencing right now, in this country Lisa adds, ”It does exist, that it’s not just one isolated incident. I am scared for my son to be in the South. I’m scared of the way some of the tweets came out where people were actually mad at Pruitt, like how can you be mad at him for standing up for kids that are supposed to be like his sons."

Lisa, who hails from Fairfield, California and attends all the UT games she can, says she’s looking forward to this season in Big Orange Country and watching her son Jordan, who is scheduled to graduate in December, but has two years of eligibility remaining.

