Tennessee prison guard allegedly assaulted, property destroyed during inmate riot

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A South Central Correctional Facility prison guard was allegedly assaulted during what the jail calls an inmate riot Wednesday morning.

WZTV reported that CoreCivic Public Affairs Manager Ryan Gustin said the staff responded to a call for help during a housing unit incident, allegedly initiated by three inmates around 11:44 a.m.

Gustin reported one correctional officer being assaulted by two of the inmates, but he was able to exit the area. The original group of inmates reportedly incited around nine other inmates to join them in rioting.

The public affairs manager said the group created safety hazards by attempting to destroy property and by refusing to comply with multiple verbal instructions from facility staff. The staff was able to successfully restore order and no serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.