Tennessee Senate passes bill allowing curbside beer pickup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would allow customers to purchase beer through curbside pickup.

The bill (SB 2487) would require customers to park at the business they are purchasing the beer from. The drinks must be delivered to their car and the vendor must check the customer’s ID to ensure they are at least 21-years-old.

The legislation will now be sent back to the House of Representatives. A separate version of the bill was passed by House Representatives in March.

Senator Steven Dickerson and Representative Curtis Johnson introduced the bill in early February.

