Therapeutic riding students begin returning to routine at STAR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many having a routine is vital, the coronavirus pandemic bringing many daily routines to a grinding halt. For some East Tennesseans with disabilities, that includes therapeutic horseback riding at STAR. Many riders are eager to get back in the saddle.

“It makes you feel happy,” Michelle Bowen said.

She’s been riding for the last 28 years at the Shangri-la Therapeutic Academy of Riding or STAR or it’s more commonly known.

The academy helps hundreds of East Tennesseans with disabilities every year. Founder Lynn Petr said their students count on routines. The coronavirus changed all that for all of them when STAR was forced to close.

“They’re having a really hard time at home,” Petr said. “Everything’s been turned upside down. They just need some normalcy. They need to come to the barn, and we put them off as long as we could but these people were frantic."

Petr said STAR got call after call begging the academy to reopen.

“For these families this essential and sometimes we don’t remember that as frequently as we should," Petr said.

STAR is now slowly welcoming people back, starting with their most advanced riders. They have new protocols including temperature checks and requiring face masks.

“They not only missed the riding, but they’ve been in classes with these same people for so long that that is their friend group, and they’ve not had it for three months,” Petr said.

For Bowen, she’s thankful to be one of the ones already back in the saddle.

“I was ready to come back, and see the horses,” Bowen said. “It made me sad when I couldn’t ride.”

Petr said they are already looking forward to bringing back more riders as quickly, and safely as possible.

“It all feels right when we have people back in the barn, that’s how it should be,” Petr said.

