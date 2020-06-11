Tipi campground opens in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a unique place to stay and socially distance with the kids there may be a new option for you in Sevier County.

The Greenbrier Campground has opened “Tipi Village” they’ve built three of them that you can rent and stay in for the night.

Inside you’ll find some comforts of home like an actual bed, air conditioning and furniture to sit on.

They say they’ve been really busy so far this year and already this has sparked an interest.

It’s an idea they got while visiting Colorado.

“It came from some experience I had in Colorado at a guest ranch. We had some tipi’s there for the kids to play in and we just thought it would be a cool idea to throw up some tipi’s and get some families in here and let them enjoy the outdoors in a different setting,” said Courtney Belmont, Greenbriar Campground.

The campground says they’re up nearly 50% on reservations than last year. They say many of their campsites and newly expanded r-v area are sold.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.