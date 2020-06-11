Trey Smith Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Standout Tennessee lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America second team.

A rising senior, Smith is coming off a dominant junior season in which he helped lead the Vols to six consecutive victories to end the season, including a thrilling comeback win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Jackson, Tennessee, native received All-SEC first-team accolades from the league’s coaches and media after starting 12 games in 2019. Making his season even more impressive was the fact that Smith was limited to no contact in practices throughout the season after battling blood clots in his lungs that forced him to miss the final five games of his sophomore season.

Smith’s incredible return to football, as well as his work off the field and in the community, earned him the 2020 Fritz Pollard Trophy and the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

With Thursday’s announcement, Smith added to an already growing list of preseason honors for the 2020 season that includes first-team All-America recognition from both Athlon and Street and Smith preseason magazines. In all, a total of 50 players from 33 different schools and eight conferences are represented on the Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams. To see the complete preseason All-America teams, click here.

Walter Camp, considered the “Father of American Football,” was first named an All-American team in 1889. The 2020 season will be the 131st edition of the team.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.