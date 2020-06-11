TSU: No tuition increase for fall semester, laptops to be provided for incoming freshmen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Tennessee State University announced that there will be no tuition increase this fall semester and all incoming freshmen students will receive laptops.

WTVF reported that TSU initially proposed around a two percent increase in tuition fees for the fall semester, but later implemented the ‘Tiger Tuition Freeze’ after realizing an increase could cause a burden to students.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the current economic downturn would pose an additional hardship for our student population and their families,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

In addition to no tuition increase, TSU announced incoming freshmen will be provided with laptops for their coursework this fall.

