Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

TULSA, OK (CBS) - Tulsa police released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

Police said the videos were released in response to social media messages from the community concerning the arrest. The videos have been blurred and redacted by police to conceal the teenagers’ identities.

In videos of the June 4 incident, the two teenagers can be seen walking down the middle of a road together before they are approached by an officer on foot and a second in a squad car.

Once the officers reach the teenagers, one officer can then be seen forcing a teenager onto his stomach to handcuff him, while holding him down with his arms and knees. The second teenager is also handcuffed, but doesn’t struggle and remains standing.

One of the arresting Tulsa police officers responds by telling the teens they were breaking the law by jaywalking.

The second teen can be heard repeatedly telling his companion, “Chill out, bro. It’s not worth it.”

Tulsa police say the department’s Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the first teenager’s arrest and said it is unable to comment on the arrest pending that investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.