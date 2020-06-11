United prayer event planned for Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Andre Thomas posted his concerns about a need for unity and for love amid racial divides in the nation, his friend Thomas Rimmer got inspired. The two fellow churchgoers worked in a matter of days to organize a grassroots prayer meeting to promote unity, improve race relations and support law officers while encouraging reform.

Andre Thomas said, "This is just a time we can come together and say you know what I may not know what you're going through but we can help each other by praying each other and encouraging one another."

Thomas Rimmer said, "Racial unity and just everyone coming together. And not being against the officers but praying over them and showing support."

They organized the United Prayer Event for 6:00 - 7:30 pm Thursday, June 11, outside the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.