UT: Student, prospective student no longer attending after complaints of racist comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Thursday that a student is no longer attending the university after they were alerted to alleged racist remarks.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has received a number of complaints of racist remarks made by students and incoming students over the past week. (Thread 1/4) — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 11, 2020

The university said on Twitter that it had received “a number of complaints of racist remarks made by students and incoming students” recently. Over the weekend, UT said they were investigating after a video of a student at the University of Tennessee threatening black people and saying he is going to commit crimes against women was circulated on social media.

Thursday, UT said “in one case” they called the police on a student and placed that person on suspension, and now the student is no longer enrolled, but did not say that it was linked to the video.

UT also said an incoming student would not be attending “after racist materials surfaced.” An incoming UT cheerleader will not be attending after after she was accused of using racial slurs on social media.

The university said it would review every bias case that comes in and encouraged students to submit a bias report. You can do so here.

UT said, “We are committed to protecting our Black students and colleagues. We will do the hard work to lead, learn and create an equitable community that values and respects all people.”

The university has not said what this will entail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.