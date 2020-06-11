Advertisement

Walmart to no longer lock up multicultural hair, beauty products

Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer place multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases, the retailer announced Wednesday.

About a dozen of Walmart’s 4,700 stores nationwide placed the products under lock and behind glass, Walmart said.

The practice was highlighted in a story from KCNC in Denver, in which a black customer pointed out that her neighborhood Walmart has products for textured hair care locked up, requiring customers to consult an associate to select the product. The product is then placed in a locked box until purchase.

The customer said she felt implicit bias in the treatment of black hair care products, as products for finer hair were not placed under such tight security.

The company said the determination of what products get addition security, such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are normally “made on a store-by-store basis.”

George Floyd’s death in police custody and related protests around the world has sparked a discussion on racial bias.

