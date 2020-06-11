Whale capsizes boat in New Jersey, tosses 2 people into the ocean

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - A breaching whale capsized a boat in New Jersey and threw two unsuspecting occupants into the ocean. CBS News reported that two people were fishing close to the shore of Seaside Park Monday when a whale surfaced and knocked the vessel.

Friends of Seaside Park posted a picture on Facebook of the boat on the beach and said the whale, which appeared to be a humpback, did not appear to be injured.

CBS reported that the boat’s occupants swam to shore, and the boat eventually washed up on the beach. No one was injured, and the whale swam away.

Happening now: a whale breached the surface and landed on a boat only a few dozen yards off D Street. The boat is now... Posted by Friends of Seaside Park on Monday, June 8, 2020

