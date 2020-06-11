Zoo Knoxville releases statement of support for Black Lives Matter movement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville on Thursday released a statement expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, including a list of actions the zoo plans to implement.

"Zoo Knoxville is committed to being a safe, welcoming place for our community to marvel at the wonders of nature, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and too many others have rallied our nation for change around the inequities Black and Brown people have experienced for so long. Zoo Knoxville will be part of the solution.

Zoo Knoxville stands in solidarity with our Black team members, visitors and partners. We support the Black Community and all People of Color in the fight against systemic racism and injustice."

The actions the zoo intends to take include:

Increase access to the zoo for families in our local Black communities. Enhance development and recruiting to increase Black representation in our workforce. Learn and train ourselves and our team members about racial injustice, intolerance and violence. Continually improve as a diverse and inclusive community asset and workplace.

The zoo moved forward with its phase two reopening plan on Wednesday which allowed restaurants inside the zoo to open with outdoor seating and increased the number of open attractions.

