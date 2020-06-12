Alligator blamed for deadly crash in Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP/WVLT) — Florida police said an alligator caused a crash that killed a man and injured another, according to WTSP.

Florida Highway Patrol said two men were driving east on State Road 70 in Manatee County when they came across an alligator in the road. Investigators said the driver swerved and lost control, crossed the center median and spun off the road into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Police said the car’s passenger was killed, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

