Ancient Lore Village to open in 2020 with waterfall, animal park, 9 homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ancient Lore Village founder and Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd said the theme park is currently taking reservations and is set to open in November 2020 with a menagerie of new attractions.

Boyd said the property will be used mainly as an event venue and will feature nine homes where guests can stay overnight. Each home will be based on a different character from his non-fiction book called The Bobbit.

The 70-acre Ancient Lore Village property in South Knoxville was approved for rezoning in Thursday night’s planning commission meeting.

Boyd described a host of new attractions set to open at the property including “the south’s tallest waterfall” which will be 40 feet high and spill 60,000 gallons of water per hour.

There will also be an animal park with walking trails that is open and free to the public. Boyd says llamas, buffalo and other animals will reside there.

“I really wanted to do something nice for South Knoxville,” said Boyd in an exclusive interview with WVLT News. He said he expects the property to remain a “peaceful garden” as businesses continue to expand down Chapman Highway into the Seymour area.

Boyd said he believes social distancing will remain part of life for the foreseeable future and therefore designed the park with that in mind. He said tables at the event venues will feature computer screens so that loved ones who are not able to be present can attend virtually.

The facilities will be able to host about 700 events each year, Boyd said. Most weekends in 2021 are already booked for weddings.

Boyd also indicated a documentary about the property is in the works, but could not disclose any details regarding its production.

