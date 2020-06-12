Advertisement

‘Bachelor’ names its first-ever black lead

“The Bachelor” has officially cast its first-ever black lead contestant.
The new season is set to premiere in 2021.
The new season is set to premiere in 2021.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “The Bachelor” has officially cast its first-ever black lead contestant.

Following a petition that urged ABC to address a lack of diversity in its franchise, the show announced Matt James, 28, as its next leading man.

James will be the star of the show’s 25th season.

The 28-year-old was a popular contestant on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette."

Rachel Lindsay was the first black lead of the franchise as “The Bachelorette" in season 13.

Lindsay retweeted a call to support the diversity campaign launched by fans earlier in the week.

The new season is set to premiere in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News