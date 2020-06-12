‘Bachelor’ names its first-ever black lead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “The Bachelor” has officially cast its first-ever black lead contestant.

Following a petition that urged ABC to address a lack of diversity in its franchise, the show announced Matt James, 28, as its next leading man.

James will be the star of the show’s 25th season.

The 28-year-old was a popular contestant on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette."

Rachel Lindsay was the first black lead of the franchise as “The Bachelorette" in season 13.

Lindsay retweeted a call to support the diversity campaign launched by fans earlier in the week.

The new season is set to premiere in 2021.

