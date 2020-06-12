BBB warns of ‘like-farming’ Facebook scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau is warning users of a scam method called “like-farming" after a scam post recently circulated about a user winning an RV.

The BBB says like-farming is a way in which scammers create eye-catching posts designed to get many likes and shares quickly. Such posts are designed to give people emotional reasons to click or share, such as an opportunity to win a luxurious giveaway.

After thousands of people share the post, the BBB said scammers may then try to steal your information. This is not a new scam method, but the BBB said some are starting to pop up in relation to COVID-19.

“With a lot of people out of work and COVID-19 keeping them out of work we know money is tighter more now than ever! So by 4 p.m. Monday someone who shares and also comments will be the new owner of this 2020 Jayco Greyhawk RV, paid off and ready to drive away, keys in hand – Jayco." Read the post’s caption in a BBB news release.

The BBB wrote that the actual company, Jayco, responded to the post and said the page is misleading.

Now, the BBB provides tips on how to protect yourself from like-farming.

Use good judgement - If a post says you can win something just by sharing the post, it’s probably not true. If a post tugs at your heartstrings and isn’t about someone you know personally, be wary about the truthfulness of its contents.

Do your research - If you click on a Facebook page and it does not have any recent posts besides the post in question, then it may not be legit. Look for information in the page’s About section, like a physical address, a web address or phone number to verify it’s the real deal.

Don’t click “like” on every post in your feed - Scammers count on mindless “liking” behavior to get as many likes and shares as possible. Make sure you only like or share posts that are legitimate.

Be cautious when it comes to sharing your personal information - Never give out personal information, such as your full name, telephone number, address, etc. to a person or company you don’t know or trust.

Update your web browser - Make sure you always have the latest version of your browser. That way, if you do accidentally click on a scammer's post, your browser will be more likely to warn you about suspicious sites. Learn more about like-farming from the Better Business Bureau here

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.