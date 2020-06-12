Border Patrol agent rescues girl from heat exhaustion

A Laredo family is thanking a Border Patrol agent who helped one of their own in distress.

Last week, agents working near the outlet mall saw a family with an emergency near the river.

The family was fishing on the riverbanks when the father saw one of his daughters suffering from heat exhaustion.

Border Patrol agent Ricardo Carrillo, a trained and certified emergency medical technician, arrived on scene and helped the little girl.

He evaluated all of the children and provided immediate medical care to the child suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

The family produced a short video message thanking all Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents for their quick response.