Boyle Co. man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation online

Kelly A. Cole. 25.
Kelly A. Cole. 25.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Boyle Co. man has been arrested on sex crime charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Kelly A. Cole was arrested Thursday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says Cole was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation is ongoing, but KSP says Cole is currently charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

