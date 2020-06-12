Carson-Newman establishes team to assess community inclusion, commit to change

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carson-Newman University organized a Community Relations Task Team to discuss ways to foster unity and awareness on campus.

The team aims to make specific recommendations for improvements “that align with the University’s biblical faith and Christian identity.”

“The University seeks to identify and eradicate any policies, procedures or cultural norms that promote racial division; advance healing and reconciliation; and affirm that black lives matter,” Carson-Newman officials said in a release.

President Charles A. Fowler established the team on June 3 in direct response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25.

“As a Christian institution, it is vital that we affirm that all people are image-bearers of God, of equal value and precious in his sight,” said Fowler. “We denounce every form of racism, discrimination and bias as sin, and commit to eradicating these from our community. As a community of faith, this means heartfelt repentance, submission to the Gospel and pledging to change.”

Gloria Walker, former co-director of Student Success and now acting vice president for Student Services since May 1 is chairing the team. The team includes Provost Jeremy Buckner and Center for Community Engagement Director Matt Bryant Cheney, who also co-chairs the Carson-Newman Diversity and Equality Committee.

The team said it plans to complete an initial assessment in time to address needed change prior to the start of the fall semester.

“Our students are coming back, and they need to know what they’re coming back to in August,” Walker said. “They need to know that they’re coming back to an administration and a faculty and staff who will support them.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.