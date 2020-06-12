COVID-19 liability waivers become part of everyday life

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses are trying to find ways to make things work, including liability waivers. CBS News reports that such waivers, long a part of high-risk activities such as skydiving, will become part of everyday life where social distancing is challenging. That could include doctors’ offices, theme parks and live events.

While waivers may become commonplace, CBS reports that liability attorney Richard Bell doesn’t foresee a flood of litigation in relation to the virus because winning would be unusual.

As of mid-May, CBS reported there had been only about 45 personal injury or death liability cases related to coronavirus. Bell said more than half had to do with cases contracted on cruise ships.

While some companies may follow through with the waivers, Bell added it won’t protect them entirely from lawsuits, especially if the business didn’t follow protocol.

Bell advised that consumers will begin to see more implicit waivers--a general warning that people enter a business at their own risk.

