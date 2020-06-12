Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies face snake in porch standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office met an unexpected suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

According to records, deputies were called to a home on Whittenburg Road after a man, who had an order of protection filed against him, was banging on the front door.

When one deputy arrived, the suspect was gone. Instead, he found a rattlesnake on the porch.

A report shows the deputy "took immediate, swift and decisive evasive maneuvers, with verbal expletives, to move away from the snake. Deputy Justice then notified other deputies en route that he was 'Code 4′, but he was ‘Stuck on the front porch, rattlesnake in front of me!’”

Code 4 indicates the deputy is not in need of any further assistance.

A second deputy who arrived at the scene identified the snake as a Timber Rattlesnake and reportedly distracted the snake so that his fellow deputy could escape the porch a retrieve a tool from the cruiser.

The deputies then placed the snake inside a paper evidence bag. A third deputy had arrived on scene but “wanted nothing to do with the snake removal,” according to the report.

After the porch was clear, deputies were able to speak with the victim of the domestic disturbance. She believed the suspect had placed the snake on the porch but did not witness him do so.

The suspect had allegedly written messages in chalk to a child who lived at the residence. After the victim told officers the order of protection against the suspect had expired, she was advised to file another.

The snake was then transported to a remote area and released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.