Dollywood gears up for opening amid COVID-19

The park said all guests will be required to wear a face mask, and there will be temperature screening before entry
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood fans will soon be able to visit the park. At the beginning of June, the company announced it would reopen in phases starting on June 15.

Season pass holders will be invited to visit the park early on June 15 and 16. Dollywood’s DeamMore Resort and Spa opened on June 10.

In a statement from the park, officials said new safety measures will be implemented as part of the reopening.

"During this unprecedented time, we are implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our top priorities and guide our decisions."

As part of the new safety measures, the park said all guests will be required to wear a face mask, and there will be temperature screening before entry. Guests will also be asked to practice social distancing.

Learn more about Dollywood’s reopening plan here.

