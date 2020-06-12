Employee at Knoxville apartment on leave following allegations of racial profiling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville apartment employee was placed on leave after being accused of racially profiling a resident.

Knox Ridge announced Wednesday the staff member had been placed on disciplinary leave while the incident is reviewed.

A video circulated social media showing the employee stopping a black resident from going into the apartment’s pool area while other residents continued to enter.

“We are aware of this incident and we are reviewing the situation,” Knox Ridge tweeted. “We apologize to the community and the resident for the harm that this has caused.”

Knox Ridge continued to say their top priority is welcoming their residents. Apartment management said they intend to revisit their training program for all staff to prevent future incidents.

“As a community, we have absolutely no tolerance for discrimination,” Knox Ridge told residents.

