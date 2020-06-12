Georgia teacher accused of swapping vape supplies for sexual favors with a minor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WVLT/WRDW/WAGT) --Georgia investigators arrested a teacher who was accused of swapping vape materials for sex with an underage girl.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Eddie Byrd, a teacher and coach at Burke County High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, non-aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and a violation of the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996.

WRDW reported the girl’s parents told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by Byrd, a teacher at her school. The parents claimed he had been contacting her via Snapchat asking for nude photos.

The parents said the girl told them she had been meeting Byrd in front of their home at 2 a.m. to perform a sexual act on him in exchange for vapor boxes. Authorities said the girl told her parents she had done so approximately four times since May. Her parents told investigators that she told them what was happening because Byrd wanted more from her and she was frightened.

According to the Burke County High School website, Byrd had been teaching for five years, and he was at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School before going to Burke County. Before teaching, he spent five years in the Marines and 20 years in the Army, according to his biography.

Amy Nunnerly with Burke County Public Schools confirmed that Byrd had been an employee with the district.

“After being notified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest of a BCPS employee, the Burke County Public School System immediately placed the employee on leave with pay pending resolution of the matter,” Nunnerly told News 12. "It is our practice to not substantively comment upon ongoing investigations."

Nunnerly said Byrd was not the victim’s assigned teacher, but she may have occasionally spent time in his classroom.

“It is my understanding that nothing took place at BCHS,” Nunnerly said.

