Advertisement

Georgia teacher accused of swapping vape supplies for sexual favors with a minor

Georgia investigators arrested a teacher who was accused of swapping vape materials for sexual favors with an underage girl.
(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WVLT/WRDW/WAGT) --Georgia investigators arrested a teacher who was accused of swapping vape materials for sex with an underage girl.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Eddie Byrd, a teacher and coach at Burke County High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, non-aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and a violation of the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996.

WRDW reported the girl’s parents told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by Byrd, a teacher at her school. The parents claimed he had been contacting her via Snapchat asking for nude photos.

The parents said the girl told them she had been meeting Byrd in front of their home at 2 a.m. to perform a sexual act on him in exchange for vapor boxes. Authorities said the girl told her parents she had done so approximately four times since May. Her parents told investigators that she told them what was happening because Byrd wanted more from her and she was frightened.

According to the Burke County High School website, Byrd had been teaching for five years, and he was at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School before going to Burke County. Before teaching, he spent five years in the Marines and 20 years in the Army, according to his biography.

Amy Nunnerly with Burke County Public Schools confirmed that Byrd had been an employee with the district.

“After being notified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest of a BCPS employee, the Burke County Public School System immediately placed the employee on leave with pay pending resolution of the matter,” Nunnerly told News 12. "It is our practice to not substantively comment upon ongoing investigations."

Nunnerly said Byrd was not the victim’s assigned teacher, but she may have occasionally spent time in his classroom.

“It is my understanding that nothing took place at BCHS,” Nunnerly said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.

WVLT News

Trike-a-thon raises $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Nearly 85 kids at Child Creations Center strolled, rode and pedaled in a trike-a-thon that raised money for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.

WVLT News

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.

WVLT News

Dollywood gears up for opening amid COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dollywood is set to begin opening next week.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gov Lee tells protesters “violence will not be tolerated”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Governor Lee released a message to demonstrators Friday ahead of a scheduled protest, asking them to keep the movement peaceful and to not try to create an “autonomous zone.”

WVLT News

Many love the water from Love’s Creek, but is it safe?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Experts say the water could potentially cause health issues in the long run

WVLT News

CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday risk from virus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.

WVLT News

COVID-19 liability waivers become part of everyday life

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses are trying to find ways to make things work, including liability waivers.

WVLT News

BBB warns of ‘like-farming’ Facebook scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Better Business Bureau is warning users of a scam method called “like-framing" after a scam post recently circulated about a user winning an RV.

WVLT News

Alligator blamed for deadly crash in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida police said an alligator caused a crash that killed a man and injured another.