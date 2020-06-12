Advertisement

Gov Lee tells protesters “violence will not be tolerated”

Governor Lee released a message to demonstrators Friday ahead of a scheduled protest, asking them to keep the movement peaceful and to not try to create an “autonomous zone.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Governor Lee released a message to demonstrators Friday ahead of a scheduled protest, asking them to keep the movement peaceful and to not try to create an “autonomous zone.”

Lee released the statement hours before a “Free Capitol Hill” demonstration, which was set to begin at 5 p.m. Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the event asked for attendees to come with tents, chairs, noisemakers, pots and pans and “any other way to express yourself,” before saying, “reclaim the plaza for the people of Tennessee.”

"We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks," Lee's statement read. "As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans' right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated. Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced."

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton released the following statement:

“I fully support the rights of all Tennesseans to peacefully assemble. However, there is a difference between peaceful assembly, and lawlessness or unlawful camping, occupying, and autonomous zones on state property. The General Assembly enacted laws after Occupy Nashville, making it a Class A misdemeanor to occupy state property. I agree with Governor Lee’s decision to enforce our current laws, and the House is fully prepared to enhance this type of lawlessness to a felony before the 2020 legislative session concludes next week.”

An “autonomous zone” has been publicized in Seattle, where protesters “cornered off several city blocks and established the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” according to USA Today. The area was described as a place of protests free from major police presence.

