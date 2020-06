KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group gathered together Friday evening in Market Square for a praytest.

Prayers for peace, love and unity continue with the group PrayTest714, community members and some KPD officers. pic.twitter.com/21ZqhysNeQ — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) June 12, 2020

The group prayed for peace, love and unity amid the civil unrest.

