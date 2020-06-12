Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got a surprise when he was hired by the Browns. The team's new vice president received numerous congratulatory notes from strangers, proud black men like himself. Adofo-Mensah spent the past seven seasons with San Francisco. He's now part of one of the NFL's most diverse front offices. He'll work alongside Andrew Berry, who is one of just two current black GMs in a league still working at giving minorities more opportunities. Adofo-Mensah took an unconventional path to pro football. The former Princeton basketball player worked as a commodities trader before joining the 49ers.