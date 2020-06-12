Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat. The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday. A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pastor accused of coercing and enticing a teenage girl into sexual activity with him at his suburban Cincinnati church has pleaded guilty to a related federal charge. Prosecutors say Cesar Agusto Guerrero Jr., of Liberty Township, admitted engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl at his church office in Sharonville last year. They alleged that Guerrero said it was a “cleansing process” and told the teen God was speaking to him. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty this week. He’ll be sentenced later. Prosecutors say both sides recommended a 10-year prison sentence. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to his public defender.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The mayor on a Lake Erie resort island says the police chief has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned after the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart. Police body cameras show officers using stun guns on at least two people during the stop last weekend. It all began when two white Put-in-Bay officers said the operator of the golf cart was driving recklessly. In all, nine people were arrested but most of the charges have been dropped. Village Mayor Jessica Dress said Thursday there will be a thorough review of what happened.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man accused of killing his father and burying the body in their backyard has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life in prison. Cuyahoga County prosecutors say 22-year-old Devontey Brown also pleaded guilty to theft and corpse abuse charges and was sentenced Thursday to life behind bars, with the possibility of parole after 18 years. Prosecutors alleged he shot his father in June 2018 to get access to his money. Authorities say Brown confessed after he was arrested in Michigan the following month in a different matter. Messages seeking comment were left Friday for Brown’s attorneys.