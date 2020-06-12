Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The health director who helped Ohio’s Republican governor win glowing reviews for his pandemic response has resigned. Thursday's announcement about Dr. Amy Acton came after she cultivated a fan base but also brought out critics who loathed her uses of emergency powers. She helped DeWine make early decisions that appeared to overreact at the time but proved prophetic. He was the first governor to close schools statewide. And Acton seized headlines when she called off the state’s presidential primary hours before polls opened. She plans to stay on as a health adviser to DeWine. Health Department general counsel Lance Himes will lead the department for now.

UNDATED (AP) — A Republican lawmaker asked on the Ohio Senate floor if “the colored population” is contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they do not wash their hands as “well as other groups." The American Civil Liberties Union has called for state Sen. Steve Huffman to step down from office Thursday following his comments during a hearing for a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis. Huffman, who is also a Dayton-area emergency room physician, caused controversy after he questioned Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission of Minority Health, on Tuesday over why the COVID-19 rates for black Ohioans were higher than other populations. Huffman says he regretted how his question was perceived.

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — John “Jack” Hanna has announced plans to retire from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after 42 years. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Hanna will finish the remainder of the year and retain the zoo’s director emeritus title. Hanna says it is time to dedicate more time to family life and hiking with his wife, Suzi. Hanna first moved to Ohio in 1965 to attend Muskingum University where he met Suzi. He started as the zoo’s director in 1978 and served until 1992 when he earned the title of director emeritus. Hanna has written 15 books and won five Emmy’s for “Into the Wild.”

ATLANTA (AP) — The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that political leaders and elections experts say could undermine the presidential contest. Less than five months before the November contest, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections under the continued weight of the pandemic. The reasons are both complex and simple: a dramatic shortage of poll workers scared away by coronavirus concerns and an emerging consensus that it could take several days after polls close on Election Day to determine a winner because of increased mail voting.