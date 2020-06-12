Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

(WBKO) - On Thursday, the Honor Flight Network announced that they had to make a “necessary decision” to suspend all trips in 2020.

This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

The Honor Flight Network estimates that the organization would have transported more than 20,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. this year to see the memorials built in honor of those who have served.

The organization thanked their hubs for remaining creative in how they continue to honor our veterans at this time. They say planning for 2021 starts now.

The Honor Flight Network was founded 15 years ago and estimated they would have reached a milestone this year of providing 250,000 free trips to veterans.

For more information and to support the organization, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.