Hotter air to start the weekend

Starting early next week a storm base in the mid Atlantic states will bring low and rain chances and a brief slightly cooler weather pattern to the east Tennessee valley and mountains.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Well the humidity isn’t that bad Friday afternoon and there is a refreshing breeze that helps to Wick away moisture.

If you were going out tonight expect temperatures in the lower 80s until 8 PM, then in the 70s for most of the evening. We eventually fall to allow Saturday morning right around 60° in Knoxville, with the middle 50s at higher terrain.

Saturday is very similar to Friday. There is barely a cloud in the sky, and while there is a little haze, air quality should be pretty good. We climb back to the upper 80s, with some lower 80s in SE Kentucky and on the Plateau.

AVERAGE LOW: 64°

AVERAGE HIGH: 85°

LOOKING AHEAD:

There’s a fairly small chance of rain on Sunday and Monday, primarily in the mountains and in far NE Tennessee. A system over the Mid-Atlantic keeps most of the rain threat way up in the Smoky Mountains but one or two showers could dribble into the Valley.

We’re in the middle 80s Sunday and Monday, as additional cloud-cover from that complex of showers keeps us just a tad cooler.

Finally that storm leaves in the middle of next week. That allows highs to get to a more classic ‘summer’ feel, with heat, humidity, and a few pop up showers each day.

