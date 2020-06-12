Advertisement

‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Culver City, Calif (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Culver City, Calif (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - The man who taught television viewers about wild animals for decades is getting ready to retire.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.

“As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back," Hanna said. "Together with many friends and partners, we’ve come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!”

The 73-year-old was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.

“Out of respect for the many people whose lives the Hannas have touched, this news is being shared now to give the community ample time in the coming months to celebrate and thank Jack and (his wife) Suzi,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Jack’s career and leadership transformed the zoo and set it on the course to be what it is today.”

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium grew significantly during Hanna’s tenure. It now has more than 10,000 animals representing more than 600 species.

