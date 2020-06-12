Knox County sheriff’s deputy placed on leave after off-duty DUI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler placed a deputy on leave Friday following an off-duty car wreck.

The sheriff’s office said the Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene of a single-car, non-injury crash on Thursday. The driver, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI.

Sheriff Spangler has ordered the Office of Professional Standards to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Citing difficulties with KPD’s server, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was not able to be concluded the same day it was opened.

The deputy, identified by KCSO as Deputy Barnes, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a press release, Sheriff Spangler said he is “deeply disappointed in the deputy’s actions and lack of judgment.”

