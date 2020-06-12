Knoxville entrepreneur promotes unity with clothing brand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the uncertain times of unrest, many of us are looking for more love and understanding. Knoxville entrepreneur Khalil Melian said his clothing brand does just that.

The 21-year-old knew back in 2018 East Tennessee was hurting.

“There’s a lot of hate going on but mainly here in this city,” Melian said. “I feel like it needed something positive.”

That’s why he started his clothing brand, known as 1Luv.

“It has an international meaning,” Melian said. “It’s love and respect for all people regardless of creed or color.”

A message he says we all need to hear now more than ever. Each shirt a different message he hopes will inspire people to create change.

“Too much hate, not enough love--that one hit home for a lot of people,” Melian said.

While some might say it’s only a t-shirt he thinks it’s much more than that for anybody who sees one.

“Strong words can really uplift their whole day, not only there day but their life with positivity, and words of encouragement,” Melian said.

To order one of Melian’s shirts, visit the 1LUV website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.