Knoxville girl becomes entrepreneur, gives proceeds to KARM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At six years old, one Knoxville girl’s heart is bigger than most.

Addie Thornburg has created earrings. Even though she doesn’t even have her ears pierced, Thornburg has created a burgeoning jewelry business amid the pandemic and uses her time to make earrings.

Her family said she uses materials like wire and beads. She has sold earrings to family and friends, and uses that money to give back.

“She came to me one night and she said she wanted to give money to KARM, and I told her, I said, well, you know what KARM could really use is some toiletries," said Jeremy Thornburg, Addie’s dad and a KARM care coordinator.

“I got 15 packs of soap and 5 men and women’s razors," said Addie Thornburg.

