Ky deputy calls nurse sister for help delivering parking lot baby

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE/WVLT) - Kentucky deputies responded to an early morning call Friday that they won’t soon forget.

According to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, several deputies were called to the scene of an active labor in a parking lot at around 2 a.m.

WAVE reported that the deputies were told while on their way that the baby wasn’t going to wait for a delivery in the hospital. On the way to the scene, the sheriff’s office said one of the deputies called his sister, a nurse, and she stayed on the phone and walked her brother and two other deputies through the delivery.

By 2:37 a.m., the sheriff’s office said "the expecting couple were the proud parents of a new baby boy.”

Nelson County EMS arrived a short time later and took the family to St. Joseph Health-Flaget Memorial Hospital, where all are said to be “doing well.”

