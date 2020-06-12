Many love the water from Love’s Creek, but is it safe?
Experts say the water could potentially cause health issues in the long run
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Staying hydrated is always important, especially during the summer. For decades many have enjoyed drinking the water at Love’s Creek spring house.
The water from Love’s Creek and the spring house come from two separate sources. Larry McKay, an expert on springs and environmental contamination at the University of Tennessee says drinking water from the natural spring could potentially lead to health problems down the road.
The spring has no filtration system, and experts say very little time is given for the water to be naturally cleaned by filtration or be broken down of biological contaminates. Testing for the water is done every three to four months by the Knox County Health Department. Ronnie Nease, the director of Environmental Health with the Knox County Health Department says they only test the water for bacteria.
As for those who love the water, they say it has a unique great taste. They have been drinking for years, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
The water at the spring shed is free to access and drink.
