Many love the water from Love’s Creek, but is it safe?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Staying hydrated is always important, especially during the summer. For decades many have enjoyed drinking the water at Love’s Creek spring house.

The water from Love’s Creek and the spring house come from two separate sources. Larry McKay, an expert on springs and environmental contamination at the University of Tennessee says drinking water from the natural spring could potentially lead to health problems down the road.

“There’s very little time for the water to be naturally cleaned by filtration or by breakdown of biological contaminants. It can pick up chemicals, gasoline, oil. In urban areas, there tends to be a lot more industrial contaminants. You don’t see the impact right away. And a lot of these are carcinogenic. So it’s the long-term exposure. Yes, you haven’t gotten sick from drinking this particular spring water but you’re increasing your risk of cancer, or other long-term diseases."

The spring has no filtration system, and experts say very little time is given for the water to be naturally cleaned by filtration or be broken down of biological contaminates. Testing for the water is done every three to four months by the Knox County Health Department. Ronnie Nease, the director of Environmental Health with the Knox County Health Department says they only test the water for bacteria.

“That’s all that we test it for because we know that bacteria can cause some public health issues, We don’t find any bacteria in the water which is really good."

As for those who love the water, they say it has a unique great taste. They have been drinking for years, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The water at the spring shed is free to access and drink.

