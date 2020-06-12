Advertisement

Maryville bakery says prayers are their secret ingredient

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Lambert’s Southern Pies and Bake Shop Cafe they pray over the shop, the ingredients and then again after each item is baked.
Maryville Bakery treats blessed with a "secret ingredient"
Maryville Bakery treats blessed with a "secret ingredient"(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Angela Lambert’s pies are enough to make your mouth water. They have key lime, lemon meringue, and oatmeal pie cookies.

“We’ve only been open since 10 a.m. and it’s 10:30 a.m. and everything disappeared,” said Lambert.

Her shop wins awards because people love her treats.

“They’re going to say, ‘hey, that’s a really good cookie!’ But, it’s not because it’s a really good cookie. It’s because it’s been prayed over,” said Lambert.

They pray over the shop, the ingredients and then again after each item is baked.

“Each product I say a little prayer or blessing that whoever gets this it’ll help with whatever they’re facing in life. Or the Lord will just bless them and touch them and they’ll really feel it,” said Lambert.

Her faith was strengthened when she bought the store and a priest delivered her a message.

“He said I have a word for you from the Lord. I said, ‘oh, okay’. And he says in the next seven days you’re going to come across something that the Lord‘s going to want you to do, and it’s going to be profitable,” said Lambert.

She thought it’d be a wedding venue for her and her husband Charlie.

“About seven days later or so Charlie was driving by this building, and there was a liquidation sale in the window. It ended up only being $5,000 for this entire place. $5,000! Which was the amount of money the man had told us in seven days will come across something the Lord wanted us to do,” said Lambert.

She feels like the place is a blessing and baking is her calling. It’s a way of spreading joy and sweetness, wrapped up in a prayer.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur promotes unity with clothing brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Knoxville entrepreneur says his clothing brand promotes unity through positivity.

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit. 336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.

WVLT News

Woman dead after shooting on East Magnolia Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night on East Magnolia Avenue.

WVLT News

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 7 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

WVLT News

600,000 jobless claims filed in Tennessee during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
More than 21,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Tennessee last week, bringing the total number of jobless people who have sought government payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak to 600,000, state officials said Thursday.

WVLT News

5th Tennessee jailer pleads guilty to punching inmate

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former Tennessee corrections officer pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching an inmate and lying about it afterward.

WVLT News

New shelter aims to rescue girls from human trafficking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
An ugly truth is happening right here in East Tennessee even though many choose to ignore it. Children are falling victim to human trafficking at the hands of their own family members.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Lower humidity means pleasant weather for the middle of June.

WVLT News

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.