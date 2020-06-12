Maryville bakery says prayers are their secret ingredient

Angela Lambert’s pies are enough to make your mouth water. They have key lime, lemon meringue, and oatmeal pie cookies.

“We’ve only been open since 10 a.m. and it’s 10:30 a.m. and everything disappeared,” said Lambert.

Her shop wins awards because people love her treats.

“They’re going to say, ‘hey, that’s a really good cookie!’ But, it’s not because it’s a really good cookie. It’s because it’s been prayed over,” said Lambert.

They pray over the shop, the ingredients and then again after each item is baked.

“Each product I say a little prayer or blessing that whoever gets this it’ll help with whatever they’re facing in life. Or the Lord will just bless them and touch them and they’ll really feel it,” said Lambert.

Her faith was strengthened when she bought the store and a priest delivered her a message.

“He said I have a word for you from the Lord. I said, ‘oh, okay’. And he says in the next seven days you’re going to come across something that the Lord‘s going to want you to do, and it’s going to be profitable,” said Lambert.

She thought it’d be a wedding venue for her and her husband Charlie.

“About seven days later or so Charlie was driving by this building, and there was a liquidation sale in the window. It ended up only being $5,000 for this entire place. $5,000! Which was the amount of money the man had told us in seven days will come across something the Lord wanted us to do,” said Lambert.

She feels like the place is a blessing and baking is her calling. It’s a way of spreading joy and sweetness, wrapped up in a prayer.

